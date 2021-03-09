Roses opening delayed in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Roses is expected to open within the next two months in the former K-Mart building located off Turner Lake Road.

The city of Covington first announced the retail store would be locating to Newton County in September 2020 and originally anticipated its opening in November, ending a nearly two-year vacancy for the building.

“We are very excited to bring this type of development to the city of Covington, and hope to work with the city on other economic development projects” said property owner Bhushan Khanna at the time.

Covington Economic Development Manager William Smith did not disclose why Roses’ opening had been delayed but said the store planned to open in mid-March or April.

Roses, which will be 37,000 square feet, will sell food, clothing, home furnishings and electronics. There are currently more than 20 Georgia locations.

Joining Roses will be NexGen storage, home to 547 climate-controlled storage units.