Rivian appoints Anthony Sanger as first vice president for Georgia manufacturing plant

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a sign that operations are continuing to surge ahead for Rivian’s planned Georgia manufacturing facility, Rivian announced Tuesday that it has hired Anthony Sanger as the first Vice President of Facilities for its planned manufacturing facility in the Stanton Springs area.

Sanger previously spent six years with global professional services firm Turner & Townsend, and before that, worked at international consulting firm AECOM for 20 years. In all, Sanger brings more than 35 years of cumulative experience in the program and construction management industry.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Rivian as it prepares for construction of its second flagship plant here in Georgia,” Sanger said in a statement. “With this all-new manufacturing facility, we will launch and build products efficiently and with an eye toward sustainability, all while working to serve surrounding communities and provide thousands of meaningful and good-paying jobs for Georgians.”

Just last Thursday, The Covington News that the Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties voted to approve a final economic development agreement between itself, the state of Georgia and Rivian.

State and Rivian officials also must approve the agreement, which local officials expect to happen early this week. Then, the full agreement can be made public, showing what Georgia is offering the company to locate on the site that runs along the north side of I-20.

Sanger’s experience may bode well for the auto manufacturing as it seeks to continue to chip away at solidifying placement of its new facility, despite steady pushback from local residents.

In addition to his prior work at the aforementioned companies, Sanger is also active in the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and serves as chair of the affiliate CMCI Board of Governors. He’s also spent time on the CMAA’s national Standards of Practice Committee where he contributed to the 2015 revision of CMAA Standards of Practice.