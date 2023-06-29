Residence Inn comes at ‘right time’

COVINGTON, Ga. — All 123 guest rooms at Residence Inn were filled in just 15 days of operation. However, it was their first guest who had the longest stay.

Due to cold temperatures around Christmas 2022, an individual’s pipes burst and, therefore, his house was flooded and became uninhabitable.

So, he sought a stay at the Residence Inn for temporary housing.

General manager Randy Money believes that symbolizes exactly what Residence Inn aspires to accomplish in Newton County.

“We want our guests to feel at home when they’re here. I think that’s one of those things we touch with most of our guests,” Money said. “We can accommodate a greater variety of guests. We can take care of a family who needs something a little longer. Let’s say you’re relocating here and your home’s not ready, we fit that need. You don’t have to rent a suite for a month. You can be here for a week or a day. We also fit the needs of corporate travel. If you’re traveling on business, we’re going to give you a lot more room than a typical hotel.”





Residence Inn officially opened its doors for business with a grand opening celebration on March 23. That succeeded a soft opening by the hotel in January.

Since then, the hotel has been ramping up with people coming to stay, even surprising Money himself.

“I’ve opened multiple hotels over the last four to five years with different brands. Typically, the ramp is a little longer. We filled up on our 15th day,” Money said. “We went from three rooms our first night to, 15 days later, we sold every room in the hotel and probably could have sold more. It caught us off guard, but it’s a great challenge. Our team rose to that challenge. We took great care of the guests.”

Of the 123 guest room suites, the smallest available is 525 square feet with the largest being 600 square feet, which Money compared to a studio apartment.

Included in each room is a cooktop, full size refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Housekeeping is on hand to clean rooms day-to-day.

Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s full service pool, guest laundry room, patio, gym and meeting room.

Money believes the Residence Inn meets all visitors’ needs.

“We can do a little bit of everything,” Money said. “A typical hotel room, you can’t cook in, they’re smaller...and we give a free breakfast away every day.”

Ground was officially broken for the hotel’s construction March 11, 2021 and is a part of the ongoing development of the Covington Town Center.

Surrounding the hotel are a plethora of businesses and, as a result, it has been easy forming relationships.

For instance, when the Publix was being opened, Residence Inn housed their opening team. They have also connected with several local corporations in the Covington and Newton County market.





Money views all connections built as a symbiotic relationship.

“I just see great things for this hotel and the hotel we’re building. But also, working with the other hotels at Hazelbrand, we’re all partners in this. This isn’t us versus them,” Money said. “Everybody in the hospitality business is here for the same reason — that’s to make sure our customers are well taken care of and they have quality places to stay as this area grows. Because, it’s going to grow, with or without us. We want to grow with that.”

In addition to the establishment of the Residence Inn, construction is well underway next door for a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Money chimed in with the importance of a hotel that suits the needs of the growing industrial economy.





“The market was underserved from an extended stay Marriott product. There was no extended stay and no Marriott facility in the market,” Money said. “You have to go to Conyers or all the way down to Madison to find a Marriott. We fit a niche and we opened very strongly.”

Erika Henson, Residence Inn’s director of sales, has assisted with the growing associations throughout Newton County by being an ambassador for the Newton County Chamber of Commerce.

Henson admires the local charm Covington has to offer.

“Regardless of bringing in these big companies, it’s still a small town feel. You have the Square, the Farmers Market and places like Bread and Butter,” Henson said. “Then to think, a lot of people are coming for Vampire Diaries from all over the world and just love Covington. So, it’s a big city with a small town feel.”





With a promising start to the hotel coupled with surrounding developments and continuing relationships, Money and his staff are grateful for their part in the community.

Even so, Money and the entire Residence Inn ownership and staff have not lost sight of what initially drew them to the area.

“Our goal is to be a part of [the growth],” Money said. “...but also to try and make sure Covington never loses that hometown feel that it has, because it’s special. When you think about it, there aren’t many places like that left in metro Atlanta. And we want to keep it.

"I think this was the right product at the right place at the right time."