Ramsey’s Furniture to end 105-year legacy

COVINGTON, Ga. — Ramsey’s Furniture, a pillar of the Newton County community, prepares for the end of an era.

The fourth-generation family business will close permanently at the conclusion of its total liquidation sale, which begins Feb. 22.

For over a century, Ramsey’s Furniture has served Covington and surrounding communities and built a reputation as the premiere one-stop shop for whole home furnishings. Established in 1919 by Coe David Ramsey Sr., the four-generation, family-owned and operated business is currently run by Becky Ramsey, wife of the late Sam Ramsey, and Sam’s cousin Tony.

Ramsey’s Furniture has withstood the test of time, surviving the Great Depression and subsequent economic recessions. Co-owner Tony Ramsey attributes the success of his great-grandfather’s business to its trustworthiness and people-focused approach.

“Ramsey’s Furniture has always put our patrons first. We are a community-minded business and pride ourselves on our integrity and personalized customer service,“ said Becky Ramsey and Tony Ramsey. “As we prepare for our final days in business, we want to express our deep gratitude to our dedicated staff and the generations of patrons who have supported us loyally for over a century.”

The going-out-of-business sale opens to the public Feb. 22 at 1145 Clark Street SW in Covington, just one block west of the historic clock tower. The 30,000-square-foot building holds a vast array of fine home furnishings including one of the largest selections of La-Z-Boy furniture in Georgia. Other famous name brands include England, Liberty, Riverside, Bassett, Vaughn Bassett, Best Home, UltraComfort and Howard Miller.

Deep discounts will be offered on furniture with up to 65 percent off all accessories. Heirloom quality rugs and Howard Miller floor clocks will also be for sale.

Ramsey Furniture’s focus on people and service runs deep in the family beginning with C.D. Ramsey Sr., who owned a general store before opening Ramsey Furniture Company in 1919. Just three years later, he turned the company over to his son, C.D. Ramsey Jr., who became the owner of the furniture retail store in addition to his vocation as a farmer.

His son, Sam, was born in 1938, and at the age of 12 he started learning from his father about quality furniture, ethical business practices and exceptional service. Sam and his devoted wife, Becky, took over the family business after Sam graduated with a business degree and served three years in the U.S. Air Force.

“Sam quickly became a pillar of his community, not only as a respectable businessman but also as the mayor of Covington from 1988 to 2008,” a press release stated. “Becky has also held a vital role in the community as co-owner of Ramsey’s Furniture, as the organist at the First United Methodist Church and Salem CampGround, and as a beloved and respected member of the small town.”

In 1997, Sam’s cousin Tony Ramsey came to Ramsey’s Furniture to help Sam run the business and keep the family tradition going. Under the leadership of Tony Ramsey and Becky Ramsey, Ramsey’s Furniture has been named Best Furniture Store by The Covington News every year since 2018. The Ramsey family has provided ongoing support to Salem CampGround, the Kiwanis Club charity and local churches in Covington.