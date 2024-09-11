Q&A: Tosha Perkins, Archer Aviation Tosha Perkins is the chief people and partnerships officer for Archer Aviation. Photo via Tosha Perkins, LinkedIn. On the heels of Archer Aviation’s manufacturing facility opening later this year, Tosha Perkins sat down with The Covington News to discuss all things Archer. Latest Blue Willow Inn on-track to re-open next year Several developments to enter Jackson Market Sportsman’s Grille Set to Launch in Porterdale with a Block Party Extravaganza Lily & Sparrow Mercantile awarded $10,000 Backing Small Businesses Grant