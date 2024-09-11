By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Q&A: Tosha Perkins, Archer Aviation
Tosha Perkins is the chief people and partnerships officer for Archer Aviation. Photo via Tosha Perkins, LinkedIn.
On the heels of Archer Aviation’s manufacturing facility opening later this year, Tosha Perkins sat down with The Covington News to discuss all things Archer.