Newton's average gas price drops 8 cents in a week

ATLANTA — Newton County's and Georgia's gas price averages today, Feb. 13, continued to drop at the pump compared to recent weeks.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Newton County dropped to $3.28 today, Feb. 13. It was an 8-cent decrease from $3.36 on Feb. 6 and an 11-cent drop from $3.39 on Jan. 30, according to information from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The county's average price was higher than all its contiguous counties except Jasper, where it was $3.35. Newton's average was the same as Rockdale and Butts ($3.28), with the lowest price being found in Morgan County at $3.08.

Metro Atlanta's average price for unleaded regular was $3.27, which was a 7-cent decrease from a week ago.

Average prices for other grades of fuel today in Metro Atlanta were $3.64 for mid-grade, $4.01 for premium and $4.57 for diesel.

Statewide, drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 9 cents less than a week ago, 28 cents more than a month ago, and 8 cents less than this time last year.

It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying at least $1.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgians may have a little more in their wallets as Valentine’s Day approaches,” said AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “If gas demand and crude oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices dip this week.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 6 cents to $3.41.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million barrels a day last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 barrels a day lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain why gas prices are declining. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million barrels. If gas demand remains low amid growing total domestic stocks, pump prices may drop further.

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for statistical reliability.



