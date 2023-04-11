Newton schools PR Department wins 30 state awards for publications

The Newton County School System (NCSS) Public Relations Department recently earned 30 awards of excellence for publications produced during the 2021-2022 school year from the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA).

The awards included three gold awards in marketing and writing, 11 silver awards for writing, annual report, calendar, videography, and image/identity packages, and 16 bronze awards for videography and writing. School public relations departments throughout the state were eligible to participate in the Georgia School Public Relations Association’s annual recognition program.

“The goal of the NCSS Public Relations Department is to keep our stakeholders continually informed of important information regarding our school district,” said Sherri Partee, director of Public Relations for Newton County Schools. “It’s truly an honor to have our videos and publications receive statewide recognition.”

“We are fortunate to now have a second person on our public relations team. Mr. Derrick Barnes, NCSS Communications and Visual Media Specialist, is an expert graphic designer and videographer and with his support, we have been able to expand our communications program and create these award-winning videos and publications to help tell our story.

"We have amazing students and staff, and our department’s goal is to share their positive stories with all of our stakeholders.”

