Newton court clerk offering online property check notification system

COVINGTON Ga. — Newton County residents now can access tools to monitor anything filed in Georgia connected to their properties and records.

The Newton County Superior Court Clerk’s office is offering the Filing Activity Notification System, FANS, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA).

FANS is a free, voluntary, opt-in program that can be used to send electronic notifications of filing activity to individuals who create notifications in the system.

"We hope you find this service to be beneficial as Newton County Superior Court Clerk’s office continues to explore and implement new ways to improve services delivered to the residents of Newton County," said Clerk of Courts Linda Hays.

However, the notifications generated by this system are not guaranteed to be accurate or complete, and use of the system is subject to an acknowledgment of these conditions, a news release stated.

To get started, go to https://fans.gsccca.org and follow the prompts. For questions or concerns regarding the FANS, please contact the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority customer support at 1-800-304-5174 or help@gsccca.org.