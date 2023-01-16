Newton County's, state's average gas price up sharply after gas tax reinstated

ATLANTA — Motorists were paying an average of $3.06 per gallon for gas in Newton County today, Jan. 16, after the state gas tax was added again to the price for the first time in 10 months.

The county's average price was a penny per gallon below Georgia's average price of $3.07 for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

Newton’s average price was higher than all its contiguous counties except Morgan ($3.08) and Butts ($3.13). Average prices ranged from $3.13 in Butts to $2.84 in Jasper, according to AAA.

Today's statewide average is 26 cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than a month ago, and 4 cents less than this time last year. It now costs about $46 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, AAA reported.

Although gas prices increased this week, drivers are paying 75 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

State government leaders reinstated the 29.1-cent per gallon tax Jan. 10.

“Gas prices continue to rise across the U.S., but for the past 10 months Georgians were paying under $3.00 a gallon for gas due to suspension of the state’s gas tax,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

“Now that the gas tax has been reinstated, pump prices have increased. Unfortunately, we can’t predict how high gas prices will rise, however we are 24 cents less than the national average which sits at $3.30.”

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state gas tax in March and renewed the suspension seven times over 10 months. It had kept Georgia’s gas prices the lowest among southern states for several months, WSB-TV reported.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets Monday for regular unleaded gas were Brunswick ($3.16), Savannah ($3.14) and Valdosta ($3.13).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.99), Warner Robins ($2.98) and Rome ($2.96).

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com, a news release stated. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for statistical reliability. All average retail prices for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.