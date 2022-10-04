Newton County’s average gas price rose 15 cents in a week

ATLANTA — Newton County’s average gas price shot up since last week as the threat of Hurricane Ian led Georgia gas prices to increase at the pump, AAA reported.



The average price for unleaded regular gas in Newton County was $3.24 Sunday, which was up 15 cents from $3.09 on Sept. 25.

Newton’s average cost exceeded the statewide average of $3.17 by 7 cents. It also was higher than all contiguous counties except Rockdale ($3.28) and Morgan ($3.25).

However, it was lower than the Metro Atlanta average of $3.26 for regular unleaded.

Metro Atlanta averages for other grades of gas were $3.64 for mid-grade (up 9 cents from last week), $4.02 for premium (up 9 cents) and $4.61 for diesel (down a penny).

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline — 6 cents more than a week ago but 17 cents less than a month ago. It also was 19 cents more than this time in 2021.

It now costs $47.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to a month ago.

“Georgia gas price average saw an uptick at the pumps last week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Thankfully, the storm shifted further east away from Georgia’s coastline, causing minimal damage. If demand stays low and crude oil does not increase, gas prices could trend downward this week.”

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta ($3.26), Savannah ($3.17) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.13).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets were Columbus ($3.02), Dalton ($2.95) and Albany ($2.90).

Since Sept. 26, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 8 cents to $3.79.

“Now that Hurricane Ian has passed and downgraded to a tropical storm, we continue to learn of its full impact in Florida. Gasoline distribution maybe limited in affected areas due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways,” Waiters said.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased nationally from 8.32 million barrels a day to 8.83 million barrels a day last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 212.2 million barrels. Higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices caused the increase in the national average, AAA reported.