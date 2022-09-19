Newton County’s average gas price drops 6 cents in a week to $3.13

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County's average price for unleaded regular dropped to $3.13 today — following the statewide trend of a continual decline since mid-June.

And the lowest and highest prices at individual stations in the county for unleaded gas were found in west Newton, according to a survey by GasBuddy.com.

Newton County's average gas price today was a 6-cent decrease from $3.19 Sept. 14, and a 32-cent drop from $3.45 on Aug. 15, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported.

However, it was 20 cents higher than $2.93 in July 2021; and $1.14 higher than an average of $1.99 in December 2020, AAA reported.

Average prices in Newton were lower than all contiguous counties except Walton, where it was $3.12. Other contiguous counties' prices ranged from $3.14 in Henry to $3.34 in Jasper.

The lowest prices at individual stations in Newton County Sunday were found at two stations on Salem Road at $2.93. The highest reported price was $3.29 at a station on Flat Shoals Road.



It now costs an average of almost $47 to fill a 15-gallon tank in Newton County, compared to $47.85 on Sept. 14.

• METRO ATLANTA: The lowest average prices in Metro Atlanta were found in Forsyth County at $3.07 and Gwinnett County at $3.10, according to AAA.



Current averages in Metro Atlanta were $3.23 for regular, $3.63 for mid-grade, $3.99 for premium, and $4.66 for diesel.

AAA calculates its averages from surveys of up to 130,000 stations based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express.

• GEORGIA: Statewide, drivers are now paying an average price of $3.13 to $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia.

The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Warner Robins ($2.95), Dalton ($2.96) and Gainesville ($2.99) .

Most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah ($3.29), Atlanta ($3.24) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.21).

• NATIONALLY: The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy's data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country, the website stated.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said today's national average reflects a 14th consecutive weekly decline — surpassing 2018’s record decline and its longest downward streak since 2015.

“While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline," De Haan said.

"However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped.

"West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week,” De Haan said.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said gas demand decreased from 8.73 million barrels a day to 8.49 million barrels a day last week, AAA reported.

Total domestic gasoline stocks also declined by 1.8 million barrels to 213 million barrels, the EIA said.

Although gasoline demand has decreased, fluctuating oil prices have led to smaller pump price decreases. If oil prices continue to rise, the national average will likely reverse as pump prices increase, AAA reported.