Newton Chamber announces new membership director

The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce announces that Katie Brunette of Covington will be joining its team as the new Membership Director Monday, May 10.

Katie was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, and relocated to Covington in 2016 with her loving husband of 11 years, Geoff Brunette, and daughter, Reagan, 9, that attends Peachtree Academy.

She wants to be a contribution to the development of Covington and Newton County for both personal growth and for the community. She is a professional with 14 years of experience in a diverse background of sales and customer relations.

She attends Central Church where she is involved with five of their ministries.

Katie enjoys being involved with her daughter’s activities, cuddling with the family's two dogs, Mugsy and Jelly, loves to cook, work

around the yard, and shop around the town to support local businesses.

"I am excited to welcome Katie to our team and am looking forward to working with her to grow our organization and better serve our members and community.” said Debbie Harper, Newton Chamber president.