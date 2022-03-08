New metro Atlanta school seeks to address truck driver shortages

CONLEY, Ga. — A new truck driving school in south DeKalb County promises to bring jobs to meet the shortage of truck drivers and address the nation’s ongoing supply chain issues.



Roadmaster Drivers School officially opened its newest location in Conley Thursday, March 3.

The school is at 4272 Transport City Drive in Conley, which is located off Old McDonough Road, west of Moreland Avenue and south of I-285.

Those in attendance were to include representatives of the Georgia Department of Economic Development; Metro South Community Improvement District; DeKalb and Clayton County governments; and Georgia Center of Innovation.

A news release stated, “This area of Conley, Georgia, has become one of the major trucking hubs in the United States due in large part because of the convergence of highway systems in the area, the proximity to the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and to the Georgia Ports Authority.”

Roadmaster Driver Schools President Brad Ball told Atlanta TV station CW69 that, “The demand for drivers right now is higher than it’s ever been. We’re short about 80,000 drivers in this industry right now.”

The Conley school is Roadmaster’s third school in Georgia and 20th in the U.S.

The Conley Roadmaster facility has about 40 students and the capacity for up to 700 graduates a year. The trucks bear the name of Roadmaster’s parent company, Werner Enterprises, the TV station reported.

Britney Hall, a nail technician, was one of the new truck driving students in their first week of training.

“I’m really excited. I’m really looking forward to finishing. The first week went really, really well,” she told CW69.

Roadmaster is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to its new Conley location, it also operates Georgia training locations in Atlanta and Savannah.