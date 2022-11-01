New 318-unit apartment complex opens on Fairview Road in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — Prose Fairview, a 318-unit apartment community, has opened in west Newton as developers respond to Newton County projected to see job growth and over $5 billion in economic development in the next few years, .

Alliance Residential announced the opening of the complex at 3655 Fairview Road in Covington.

Alliance partnered with Atlanta architectural firm Dynamik Design to build the complex, a news release stated.

Located on more than 36 acres at 3655 Fairview Road in Covington, the community includes 318 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units averaging 996 square feet.

“With Covington rapidly gaining a reputation as the next ‘boomtown’ in the Atlanta metropolitan area, we are thrilled to open the doors to the much-anticipated Prose Fairview, our newest apartment community designed specifically to serve residents seeking well-appointed apartment living near one of the fastest growing employment corridors,” said Alliance Residential Company Managing Director Noah Randall.

“As more individuals with modern taste relocate to the area, this community pairs thoughtfully curated design and lifestyle amenities with the ease of access to work and play for a high quality of living.”

The units feature custom white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, a dining-sized entertainment kitchen island, kitchen and linen pantries, stainless steel appliances, chrome plumbing fixtures, wood plank-style flooring throughout, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, and side-by-side Samsung washers and dryers.

Rents range from $1,375 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,610 for a two-bedroom unit.

Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool with sun shelf seating area, outdoor grilling area, a clubhouse with catering kitchen and entertainment lounge, fitness center, co-working spaces, a spacious pet park, more than two miles of walking trails, and 24/7 LuxerOne package concierge system.

The county is preparing to welcome more than 8,000 jobs and $5 billion in total economic development in the next few years with the additions of Rivian, SKC Manufacturing, Battery Resourcers, and Lidl, offering unprecedented job growth for the area with a workforce that needs more housing, a release stated.

“Prose Fairview’s strategic location offers quick access to local employers, downtown Atlanta, and the airport,” said Andrew Butcher, development associate for Alliance Residential.

“Residents can enjoy all the benefits that suburban life has to offer without making the sacrifice of a long commute, and that is a big win.”



