Mike Collins Engages with Newton County Business Community, Tours Local Industries

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) met with the Newton Chamber of Commerce to receive an economic update and engage with local businesses.

During his visit, Collins toured Atlanta Arms, a manufacturing facility that produces ammunition for military, law enforcement, and professional shooters, and Clairon Metals Corporation, a mass supplier of metal parts that employs nearly 200 people in the Covington area.

Afterwards, Collins provided a legislative update as part of the Chamber’s monthly LunchLink program.

“An entrepreneur and past president of his local Chamber of Commerce, Collins recognizes the dedication of our nation’s small business owners and is working in Congress to cut wasteful spending and remove onerous regulations so our economy can thrive,” a press release stated.