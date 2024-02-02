Harbor Freight Tools to open new store in Covington Feb. 17

CALABASAS, Calif.— Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Covington, GA on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. The Covington store, located 8500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Over 75 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has a world-class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.
This new store is the 55th Harbor Freight Tools store in Georgia. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.
Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. The company was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work™” and by Fortune as one of the best places to work in retail. It has also been recognized three years in a row by Forbes as one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail and one of the nation’s Best Employers for Veterans. Forbes has also recognized Harbor Freight as one of 20 best large companies for women to work for in retail, and one of the best large companies for diversity. The company has also been recognized for the past two years as one of the country’s top employers in terms of diversity and inclusion by DiversityJobs.com, by Fortune as One of America’s Most Innovative Companies and by Newsweek magazine as One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, and most recently, as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Veterans.
“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Covington and all of Newton County,” said Brian Lockley, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”