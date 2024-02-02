Harbor Freight Tools to open new store in Covington Feb. 17

CALABASAS, Calif.— Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Covington, GA on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. The Covington store, located 8500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 75 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has a world-class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.



