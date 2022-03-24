Governor helps Covington film studio break ground on expansion

COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp helped Cinelease Studios-Three Ring break ground for its planned $144 million studio expansion this week.

The 90-acre expansion will include 336,000 square feet of new space to the existing studio complex on Ga. Hwy. 142.

The facility is owned and developed by a joint venture between Rahim Charania with Atlanta-based real estate firm Woodvale and Cary Goldman with Chicago-based real estate firm Timberhill Group.

It will be among the largest film studios in the country when complete and is the only public-private partnership that has developed infrastructure for the film and TV industry in Georgia, officials said.

Newton County Industrial Development Authority owns the property and leases it to the studio owner as part of a tax incentive agreement.

The expansion will add eight new stages to bring it to a total of 14 purpose-built sound stages totaling 276,000 square feet; 100,000 square feet of office space; two new construction mill and storage spaces totaling 72,800 square feet and 50,000 square feet of flexible space.