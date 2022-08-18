Georgia’s job numbers reach an all-time high in July

ATLANTA – Job numbers increased more than 12,000 from June to July to an all-time high and were up almost 5% over the year, the Georgia Department of Labor reported.



Job gains included opportunities in Accommodation and Food Services, up 4,100, Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,400, Retail Trade, 2,000, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 1,500, Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 1,400, Wholesale Trade, 1,100, and Finance and Insurance, 1,000.

“Georgia’s jobs numbers continue to climb reinforcing the state’s position as one of the nation’s best places to find employment,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “These all-time highs in multiple sectors demonstrate the employment opportunities the state is experiencing across the board.”

Job numbers were at an all-time high in Trade and Transportation, 1,019,500, including the Retail Trade sector, 520,600, Transportation and Warehousing sector, 271,400, and Wholesale Trade sector, 227,500, in Financial Activities, 271,000, in the Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services sector, 321,700, and in Education and Health Services, 631,100, including the Health Care and Social Assistance sector, 531,700.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Accommodation and Food Services, 32,400, Administrative and Support Services, 22,000, Retail Trade, 21,300, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 20,800, Health Care and Social Assistance, 20,400, Transportation and Warehousing, 18,800, and Wholesale Trade, 14,900. Butler announced that Georgia's July unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 2.8 percent while Georgia's number of jobs continued to climb to 4,812,100. Jobs were up 12,500 over the month and up 214,300 from this time last year. Georgia's unemployment rate was seven-tenths of a percent lower than the national July 2022 unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.

The state saw a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5,135,374, up 823 in July. The labor force was down 3,891 to 5,285,565, the first drop this year. The number of unemployed was down 4,714 to 150,191, the lowest figure since February 2001's number of 150,107.

There are over 217,000 jobs listed online at EmployGeorgia.com, resulting in a minimum of over 285,000 unfilled positions. Market salaries for the jobs listed on Employ Georgia range from $23,000 to $104,000, showing a median salary of $45,000.

Employers with over 1,000 job postings included Deloitte, 1,500, Wellstar Health System, 1,300, Walmart, 1,300, Amazon, 1,300, and Home Depot, 1,200.

Industries with over 10,000 job postings included Health Care, 33,000, Retail Trade, 19,000, Accommodation and Food Services, 18,000, Manufacturing, 17,000, Professional, Scientific & Technical Services, 16,000, Finance and Insurance, 14,000, and Transportation and Warehousing, 10,000.

Initial claims were up 2,885 (11%) from June to 28,545 in July. Over the year initial claims were down 30,266 (52%).



