Gasoline cost in Newton County below metro average

Motorists filling up in Newton County were paying less on average for regular gas this week compared to metro Atlanta and Georgia — and well below the national average.

A survey by AAA-The Auto Club Group showed the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Newton County today, March 15, was $2.66, which was 2 cents below metro Atlanta’s average of $2.68, and 3 cents below the statewide average of $2.69. It was 19 cents below the national average of $2.85.

Metro Atlanta’s average per-gallon prices for other grades of fuel were $2.96 for mid-grade gas, $3.29 for premium gas and $2.89 for diesel.

However, metro Atlanta’s and Georgia’s regular gas prices still showed an increase at the pump compared to a week ago.

Metro Atlanta gas prices of $2.68 per gallon for regular were up 10 cents from March 8 and 36 cents from Feb. 15.

Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.69 per gallon for regular gasoline.

Monday's state average is 11 cents more than a week ago, 36 cents more than last month, and 59 cents more than this time in 2020, a AAA news release stated.

“Nearly every state average has climbed by double-digits since February resulting in one in 10 gas stations with pump prices that are $3 (per) gallon or more,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“Even though Georgia pump prices are trending upward we have remained below that threshold,” Waiters said.

It now costs motorists $40.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $3.45 more than what motorists paid in January 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

Since March 8, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 9 cents to $2.85. Rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continue to drive pump prices to higher ground, a AAA news release stated.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gas stocks decreased by 11.9 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, as demand increased from 8.15 million barrels a day to 8.73 million barrels a day last week.

Last week’s demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020. If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect pump prices to increase through the week.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah ($2.76), Valdosta ($2.72), and Brunswick ($2.71). The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Gainesville ($2.64), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.65), and Dalton ($2.66).

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com, the news release stated.

It surveys up to 130,000 stations daily based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express.