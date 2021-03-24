Covington/Newton Chamber to host annual meeting virtually Thursday

Covington/Newton County Chamber of Commerce will present its Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration virtually Thursday, March 25, at 4 p.m.

The event will celebrate its honorees and accomplishments for 2020.

Awards to be given include the prestigious R.O. Arnold Award for community service and achievement; as well as awards for Spirit of Excellence, Small Business of the Year, Deal of the Year, and Hope of the Community.

The event can be accessed free on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/newtonchamber. For more information, email amcdaniel@newtonchamber.com.