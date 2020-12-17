Covington senior living community honored as Great Place to Work

COVINGTON, Ga. — Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine have honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services.

The National Award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-certified organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

Benton House, which operates a location in Covington, took the No. 12 spot out of 50 companies which made the list.

Michael Allard, CEO of the Benton House family of communities said, “We are excited and honored to be named one of the top 50 companies in the nation in the Aging Services category. It is validation that a sustained and focused plan of recognition based on our organizational values is attracting and retaining the absolute best in our industry.

"It’s our third consecutive year certified as A Great Place to Work, but our first national win. It is especially gratifying to recognize our outstanding team this year. They have been absolute heroes in service.”

Benton House employs a number of unique approaches to showing appreciation. A highlight is the annual new car giveaway.

“We offer a number of surprise gifts throughout the year to say thanks, but the new car giveaway is always a highlight and an emotional moment,” Allard said.

This year the company also focused on social justice issues.

“I’m proud we were one of the first companies to express our support of the movement," Allard said. "We have always honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday, but this year we added Juneteenth in honor of the continuing struggle for equality for all.”

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services stand out for excelling in a competitive industry.

“The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “When organizations like Benton House treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care.”

“The effect of engaged employees has magnified in the aging sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the senior care company of Great Place to Work. “We have found that organizations that have maintained or increased employee engagement during this year’s challenges have been able to be more resilient, provide enhanced care, and perform better.”

Allard said, “It takes great people to provide great care. We are blessed with the best of the best. We look forward to building on our foundation in the coming year.’

Benton House Senior Living communities offer assisted living and memory care services. In addition to being A Great Place to Work certified, the communities also enjoy numerous customer satisfaction and “best of” awards. For more information, visit www.bentonhouse.com.