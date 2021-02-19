Covington News proprietor elected to APA Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Patrick Graham has been elected to the board of directors of the Alabama Press Association.

The APA conducted its annual Media Summit and winter meeting this week.

K.A. Turner, senior editor of print publications for the Alabama Media Group, was elected president of the APA, a 150-year-old group that advocates for newspapers in Alabama.

Graham will serve on the board, as he does on the Georgia Press Association. He is the owner of the Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville, Times-Journal in Fort Payne and Jackson County Sentinel in Scottsboro.

He has been the proprietor of The Walton Tribune in Monroe, Georgia, since 2014, and added the Covington News in 2017.