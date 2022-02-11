City development authority sells 42 acres on Social Circle Parkway

The Walton Tribune



SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — In a recent called meeting, the Social Circle Development Authority voted unanimously to authorize its chairman to sign a contract with a real estate company to sell 42.395 acres of authority property on Social Circle Parkway.

The authority’s four members met Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. and immediately went into an executive session to discuss real estate. Under Georgia law, governmental bodies can enter closed session to discuss litigation, personnel or land acquisition.

The authority reconvened into open session to take action and then adjourned at 11:50 a.m.

Authority members include Chairman Hal Dally, Vice Chairman Mamie Phillips and members Bettye Ray and Crenan Mills.

Dally confirmed Monday the authority has approved signing a contract but could not elaborate further because authority members are bound by a nondisclosure agreement. He stressed there has not yet been a transaction.

The Walton Tribune could not confirm if this proposed land sale is related to the proposed Rivian plant.

Residents opposed to a proposed Rivian plant are closely watching land sale notices in Walton and Morgan counties, according to the We Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant group’s Facebook page.

The Rivian plant will be built on nearly 2,000 acres straddling Morgan and Walton counties, with a portion inside the Social Circle city limits. The Joint Development Authority is serving as the developer of the $5 billion project. The state announced in December that the California-based company confirmed plans to build a massive plant to make electric vehicles.

The authority is also working on filling three vacant positions. The City Council appoints members to serve on the SCDA. Dally said he and authority members plan to reach out to residents who might be interested in serving and will then refer potential candidates to the council.