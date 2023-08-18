Candi Warhol’s provides ‘something for everybody’ with record, apparel collection

With Candi Warhol’s, husband and wife duo Justin and Candice Dean’s vision of creating a space where everyone feels welcome comes to fruition. - photo by Emily Rose Hamby COVINGTON, Ga. – Illuminated by its ‘now spinning’ open sign, vibrant artwork and color scheme inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s, Candi Warhol’s brings a new flare to the Covington Square. Owned by husband and wife Justin and Candice Dean, Candi Warhol’s sells an eclectic collection of records, apparel and skate gear, with a vision to provide a space for everyone to feel welcome.

“We thought [Candi Warhol’s] would be something really cool to give to the community,” Candice said. “What’s the one thing regardless of your nationality, race, political views that can bring people together? It’s music, right?” Justin and Candice Dean - photo by Emily Rose Hamby

As locals from the area who also collect records and skateboards, the idea of opening a store like Candi Warhol’s is something the Deans have considered for years.

When their current storefront location at 1109 Floyd Street became vacant following the closure of a spa, the couple secured their tenancy, opening Candi Warhol’s for business on July 29.

“We just got tired of driving an hour away to buy records, skateboards and apparel,” Justin said. “We thought it was something, especially with the growth the city has had. It’s basically what we wanted to see in a store that we would shop at. And something that we’re actually passionate about.”

The name – Candi Warhol – is a personal spin on one of Candice Dean’s favorite artists, Andy Warhol and her artwork through The House of Old & New.

“I did a riff on one of [Andy Warhol’s] Campbell Soup painting, and I named it ‘Candi Warhol.’ And that was [Justin’s] favorite painting that I’ve done. So when we started doing our vision boards, getting everything together and talking about the name, he was like, ‘Candi Warhol’s.’ So it was really sweet.”

- photo by Emily Rose Hamby Candi Warhol’s vast record selection is intentional, in order to achieve the Deans’ vision of providing something for everyone. To appease customers from newer generations, Justin Dean said he looks to the store’s young employees for suggestions for exposure to what’s trending.

Because Candi Warhol’s is considered an independent record store, they receive exclusive products – such as Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album on vinyl in each different color variant – something Swift only released to indie stores.

Though merchandise like this can be rare and in high demand, Candice Dean considers the phenomenon of finding a record to be part of the thrill.

“My favorite thing is when I see people over here hunting,” Candice said. “And they’re digging through the records and they pull out a record and they’re like, ‘Oh! You have this? Oh man!’ It’s really cool. [Hunting is] kind of the fun behind it for people that are collecting, or starting off their collection, or have been collecting for a long time.”

In addition to their records, the store retails apparel such as licensed band tees from artists such as Eminem and Waylon Jennings, skating branded t-shirts and onesies for babies.

“I like to throw in a couple things for the punk and metal heads,” Justin said. “I have a Minor Threat shirt that you’re probably not going to really find. But somebody that does see it will think that that’s really cool, you know? But also, keeping like the popular artists, but different designs.” - photo by Emily Rose Hamby

Candi Warhol’s skateboard department goes beyond selling. Customers can either buy completed skateboards and longboards or build their own, with a selection of trucks and wheels available for purchase.

While shopping, customers can expect to hear a variety of music on the store’s speakers, from Dolly Parton to Tupac, in order to perpetuate a fun environment for all music lovers.

Though the store is only approaching its first month of being open for business, Justin and Candice already have big ideas for the future.

With plans to participate in the two annual Record Store Days in April and on Black Friday, Candi Warhol’s also hopes to collaborate with local artists for their upcoming releases.

“We’d love to start eventually getting in and maybe doing some small events like in-store appearances with artists that put out records,” Justin said. “We’d like to have a local section.”

Ultimately, however, the Deans hope Candi Warhol’s becomes a staple for Covington and each customer who walks through its doors.

“I hope to be able to pass [Candi Warhol’s] down to our daughter and it stays here for a while,” Candice said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s nostalgic.” - photo by Emily Rose Hamby



