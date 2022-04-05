By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bridgestone hosts Spring Golf Capitol Kickoff
Bridgestone Golf
Members of the public were invited to take a swing with Bridgestone Golf at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta to celebrate the start of Masters week. Bridgestone displayed its new Tour B golf ball and robot Otto. - photo by Phillip B. Hubbard

ATLANTA — In anticipation of Masters week, Bridgestone Golf in Newton County hosted the Spring Golf Capitol Kickoff at Liberty Plaza directly across from the State Capitol on Friday, April 1.

This event serves as an early beginner for the Masters Tournament week in Augusta each year. 

In addition to this event, Bridgestone Golf was displaying its new Tour B golf ball the company categorizes as “the smarter tour ball.”

State officials and politicians dropped by on Friday to swing at a few golf balls and, when they left, Bridgestone Golf gifted each one their own golf ball, too.

The Masters will take place from April 7-10 at the Augusta National Golf Club.