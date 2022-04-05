Bridgestone hosts Spring Golf Capitol Kickoff

ATLANTA — In anticipation of Masters week, Bridgestone Golf in Newton County hosted the Spring Golf Capitol Kickoff at Liberty Plaza directly across from the State Capitol on Friday, April 1.



This event serves as an early beginner for the Masters Tournament week in Augusta each year.

In addition to this event, Bridgestone Golf was displaying its new Tour B golf ball the company categorizes as “the smarter tour ball.”

State officials and politicians dropped by on Friday to swing at a few golf balls and, when they left, Bridgestone Golf gifted each one their own golf ball, too.

The Masters will take place from April 7-10 at the Augusta National Golf Club.