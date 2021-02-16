Bridgestone Golf adds 20% more staff to Covington production

COVINGTON, Ga. — Bridgestone Golf announced today, Feb. 16, the company’s Covington manufacturing facility has increased its production staff by approximately 20% — the majority of which is drawn from the local community — because of heavy demand for its products.

It also increased production capacity by 30% to help satisfy the strong consumer demand for TOUR B golf balls as well as the new e12 CONTACT.

“According to the NGF, rounds in 2020 were up over 13%, but our sales were up approximately 19%, so we were significantly ahead of the pace,” said Bridgestone Golf CEO and President Dan Murphy.

“We simply can’t meet consumer demand at our standard manufacturing rate so a major increase in our capacity was necessary. We’re very pleased to increase production while also adding a significant number of new employees.”

All Bridgestone TOUR B and e12 models are made in the USA to exceptionally high quality control standards.

Each of the current TOUR B models (X, XS, RX, RXS), including those played by Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, and Fred Couples and others, feature a proprietary Reactiv cover technology.

Bridgestone also leverages its manufacturing expertise on the new e12 CONTACT, which is constructed with a unique dimple structure that combines a raised area in the center for 38% increased clubface contact, greater energy transfer and minimized sidespin.

“We pride ourselves on the quality and consistency of our golf balls and our talented team of production technicians are excited to support the increase in consumer demand,” says David Girard, Bridgestone Golf’s Director of Production.

To learn more about all Bridgestone Golf products including the TOUR B series, the e12 CONTACT, or to get a VFIT video ball fitting, please visit bridgestonegolf.com.

Based in Covington, Bridgestone Golf USA manufactures premium golf balls, clubs and accessories under the Bridgestone and Precept brands. The company started making golf balls in 1935 and today has 800 golf ball design patents.

Beginning in 2006, Bridgestone revolutionized golf ball selection with its custom ball-fitting program, identifying a golfer’s ideal golf ball based on personal swing characteristics. Today, as the No. 1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, Bridgestone has conducted over 2.2 million fittings via a combination of live-fitting, online selection and VFIT video ball fitting. The consumer data gathered from ball-fitting continues to inspire Bridgestone’s innovative new golf ball designs, yielding industry-leading performance products for the entire range of players, from recreational golfers to the best in the world.

Bridgestone Golf USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bridgestone Sports Co. Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo. More information: bridgestonegolf.com.