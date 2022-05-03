BD named to Forbes’ 2022 list of Best Employers for Diversity

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. — BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, announced recently that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top employers in the U.S. for diversity, a news release stated.

The list is compiled by surveying more than 60,000 Americans who work for companies with at least 1,000 employees to identify organizations that are the most committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The evaluation was based on the following criteria:

• Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

• Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

• Diversity among top executives/board and diversity engagement indicators were also part of the evaluation.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition and it’s a testament to the progress we’re making in fostering an inclusive environment where BD associates can be their authentic selves, feel comfortable speaking up, have an equitable opportunity to grow and develop in their careers, and ultimately share their best and most innovative thinking,” said Nicole Thompson, vice president of HR – Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Engagement at BD.

“An inclusive environment, coupled with a diverse workforce, produces better products and better outcomes, contributing to the health of our company, planet and communities.”

This recognition demonstrates the company’s ongoing progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals encompass maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company’s culture of inclusion, safety, well-being, and also contributes to community and company health. In addition to this accolade, BD recently celebrated the following recognitions:

• Included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third straight year.

• Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by The Human Rights Campaign Foundation after receiving a perfect score (100%) on the organization’s Corporate Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year.

• Ranked first in industry in Forbes America’s Best Large Employers List.

• Named one of America’s Most Responsible companies by Newsweek.

To learn more about the inclusion, diversity and equity systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD, read the 2021 Global ID&E Report.



