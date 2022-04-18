Average gas prices continue to drop in Newton

ATLANTA — Average gas prices in Newton County today, April 18, reflected the continued drop in prices in recent weeks locally and statewide.

Newton County retailers were charging an average of $3.74 per gallon for regular unleaded gas today, April 18, which was a 23-cent decrease from March 30 and 44-cent decrease from March 21.

However, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, said the price decrease could reverse itself as the European Union places harsher sanctions on Russia.

It now costs motorists an average of $56.14 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline at a Newton County retailer, compared to $59.14 on March 30.

Newton's average price also was 6-12 cents higher than four neighboring counties but about the same as two others, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.

GasBuddy.com, which shares price reports from individual consumers, stated the lowest prices in the county were found in west Newton, with the lowest being $3.49 at Murphy Oil near WalMart on Salem Road. The lowest in eastern Newton was found on U.S. 278 in Covington at $3.59.

Newton's average per-gallon price was higher than the averages in Henry County at $3.62, Walton County at $3.67, and Jasper and Butts counties at $3.68; but nearly the same as Morgan and Rockdale, both at $3.73.

It also exceeded the statewide average of $3.71 but was lower than the Metro Atlanta average of $3.76, according to AAA.

The Metro Atlanta and statewide averages continued to decline at the pump compared to a week ago.

Georgia motorists were paying an average of 6 cents less than a week ago, 54 cents less than last month and $1.00 more than this time last year, AAA reported.

Average Metro Atlanta prices dropped 6 cents from a week ago and 50 cents from last month, but were up $1.06 from April 2021.

“The average price for a gallon of gasoline has fallen below $4 for much of the U.S.,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgians have seen over a 50 cents drop in pump prices since last month. These lower prices were a welcome relief for drivers who hit the road to spend time with family and friends during the Easter weekend.”

The current averages for Metro Atlanta was $3.76 for regular unleaded, $4.13 for mid-grade, $4.49 for premium, and $4.77 for diesel.

Since April 11, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $4.08.

“We've now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia's war on Ukraine," De Haan said.

"However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues. A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia.

"This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented.

"The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride," he said.

President Joe Biden announced plans to allow sales of higher-ethanol gasoline (also known as E15) through the summer months, AAA reported. This extension is intended to bring relief to Americans in areas where E15 is sold and it typically sells for 5 to 10 cents cheaper per gallon than regular gasoline.

However, not all vehicles on the road are designed to run on E15, AAA reported.

"AAA strongly encourages drivers to be sure their vehicle is compatible with E15 before using it," a news release stated.



