Apartments at Martin’s Crossing branded RENDER Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 315-unit apartment complex planned at The Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing will be known as RENDER Covington, development company Crescent Communities recently announced.



The project that was unveiled in late June 2021 calls for the construction of an “upscale” apartment complex on a 19.6-acre tract neighboring the “soon-to-be renovated” shopping center on U.S. Hwy. 278 in Covington.

Per a “conceptual master plan,” Crescent Communities intends to build six three-story buildings across the property, constructed to an “appropriate scale” based on the surrounding area.

Developers said the project would feature Class A unit interior finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, stone-surface countertops and vinyl wood flooring, and community amenities would include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, dog park, bicycle gear garage, detached garages and direct access to the Eastside Trail.

“We feel that this is a great opportunity for this property and really for the community, too,” former land owner and Newton County resident Sam Hay III said during a September meeting when the Covington City Council approved a special-use permit for the development. “We all know that our employment growth [and] our industrial growth has exceeded our housing growth, really, for a good many years now. And there are a good many folks who work in our community who really haven’t been able to find suitable housing.”

There will be options for one-bedroom rentals starting at $1,200 per month, two-bedroom rentals starting between $1,800-$1,900 per month, and a limited offering of three-bedroom rentals starting at more than $2,000 per month, according to developers.

On Monday, Jan. 10, real estate management firm CP Capital announced it would be partnering with current property owner Crescent Communities to develop RENDER Covington.

“The Atlanta apartment market has been one of the best-performing markets in the country since the onset of the pandemic, with continued economic recovery and in-migration leading to strong demand,” Jeremy Katz, co-head of CP Capital, said in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with Crescent to deliver a brand new, modern multifamily community that fulfills the ever-present need for affordable rental housing in the area.”

Covington Planning and Development Manager Marc Beechuk said Monday that the project was currently wrapping up its site review and working toward the completion of its building review.

Developers intended to break ground on the project this month. The first units are expected in May 2023, with construction expected to be completed in January 2024, developers said.

“With very few entitled multifamily sites existing in Covington, the demand for rental housing is extremely high, with comparable properties in the area all fully leased,” Crescent Communities Managing Director Kyle Brock said in a Monday news release. “We’re thrilled to bring our first joint venture with CP Capital to Covington, a city that is filled with charm and unique opportunities for both families and working professionals.”