Board will seek General Assembly approval of Newton-only court system

COVINGTON, Ga. — Commissioners have narrowly approved a resolution asking state legislators to create a new judicial circuit containing only Newton County.

The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday, Feb. 2, to seek legislators’ support for splitting up the two-county Alcovy Judicial Circuit that includes Newton and Walton counties and creating a new Newton Judicial Circuit.

The proposed legislation will be sent to members of the Newton County legislative delegation who must consider whether they want to introduce it and work to advance it through the legislative process this year.

The resolution asks state lawmakers for a bill that would place Newton County in its own judicial circuit.

The two counties’ judicial systems share the same five Superior Court judges. District Attorney Randy McGinley’s office handles the prosecution of all cases in the Superior Courts of both counties, including all misdemeanors and felonies because neither county has a State Court.

Superior Court judges and the DA also must win a majority of the total votes cast in both counties to earn election — which proved insurmountable for some Newton-based candidates this year after they won a majority of Newton County votes but lost their elections because of overwhelming support for their Walton-based opponents in their home county.

In addition, Walton County is a heavily Republican area while Newton County is majority Democrat but not overwhelmingly so based on 2020 election results.



The two counties each have their own Probate Court and Juvenile Court judges and Clerk of Courts.

County attorney Sam VanVolkenburgh told commissioners Tuesday night they were sent copies of draft legislation containing wording that could change somewhat if introduced in the General Assembly.



County Manager Lloyd Kerr said he did not believe a change in the judicial system would have a “significant” impact on the budget.

He noted that salaries of district attorney and judges’ staffs already working in Newton would not change and are often supplemented partly or totally by the state.

Superior County judges Cheveda McCamy, Ken Wynne and Layla Zon would remain as judges because they are Newton residents.

However, the governor would need to appoint a district attorney for the new circuit until the 2022 election, VanVolkenburgh said. McGinley is the first Walton County resident to serve as DA since Chief Judge John Ott in the 1990s.

District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson said some local residents had lobbied for the change for years.

He said he knew of Newton residents who had wanted to run for offices within the Alcovy Circuit but likely could not have won because they also had to campaign in Walton.

“I think this is a good day in Newton County,” Henderson said.

District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan said he believed the board should delay action on the resolution until members could discuss the proposed change with the judges it would affect.

“I do think it’s going to have a substantial impact on the judicial system,” Cowan said.

County Chairman Marcello Banes said the caseload has increased in Newton County, which shows the need for a one-county circuit.

He said counties of around the same size, including Columbia and Rockdale, either already have or are working to create their own single-county circuits.

However, District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said McGinley told him the DA’s office has been able to handle the caseload.

Edwards’ motion to delay action on the resolution for 60 days failed with Henderson, District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders voting against it.

Commissioners then voted 3-2 for the resolution with the same three voting for it and Edwards and Cowan voting against it.