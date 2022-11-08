Blood moon, eclipse seen overhead in east Georgia

The last total lunar eclipse visible in the U.S. for more than two years was happening this morning and will be visible until the sun rises.

On Tuesday overnight, the sun, Earth and moon will align so that the Earth’s shadow covers the moon, according to Fox News.

It will be the last total lunar eclipse until March 2025.

This celestial event is known as the beaver blood moon lunar eclipse, and its totality will be visible to North and Central America, the Pacific, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Fox reported

The total lunar eclipse will mark the second of the year. The last eclipse happened in May but was only visible to part of the U.S.

A lunar eclipse is often called a blood moon because, during an eclipse, the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere. That leaves red light — which has a longer wavelength than blue light and is less prone to be scattered out by our atmosphere — to cast a reddish glow on the lunar surface.