2024 Election Results

UPDATE #2 (9:42 p.m.)

Around 30,000 more ballots have been accounted for.

Kimberly Griggs has now taken the lead in the coroner race by just under 4,000 votes.

District 1 Commissioner Race:

- Stan Edwards (R) (i): 8,176 (63.38 percent)

- Denise Williams (D): 4,724 (36.62 percent)

District 5 Commissioner Race:

- LeAnne Long (R): 5,896 (57.64 percent)

- Tiijon DaCosta (D): 4,333 (42.36 percent)

Coroner

- Tommy Davis (R)(i): 24,922 (46.62 percent)

- Kimberly Griggs (D): 28,531 (53.38 percent)

Sheriff

- Justin Hipps (R): 21,656 (40.4 percent)

- Ezell Brown (D)(i): 31,942 (59.6 percent)

According to the Georgia SOS website, 55,215 ballots have been counted. Absentee by mail ballots are listed as "fully reported", while advanced voting while election day are listed as "partially reported." The SOS website lists 0/19 precincts as fully complete at this time.

UPDATE #1 (8:45 p.m.)

Early numbers have been made available for local races.

District 1 Commissioner Race:

- Stan Edwards (R) (i): 4,612 (61.28 percent)

- Denise Williams (D): 2,914 (38.72 percent)

District 5 Commissioner Race:

- LeAnne Long (R): 2,552 (59.06 percent)

- Tiijon DaCosta (D): 1,769 (40.94 percent)

Coroner

- Tommy Davis (R)(i): 12,487 (51.25 percent)

- Kimberly Griggs (D): 11,879 (48.75 percent)

Sheriff

- Justin Hipps (R): 10,760 (44.02 percent)

- Ezell Brown (D)(i): 13,682 (55.98 percent)

Absentee by mail ballots are listed as "fully reported", while advanced voting, election day and provisional ballots are listed as "partially reported." The SOS website lists 0/19 precincts as fully complete at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The 2024 Election is just hours away from being decided.

Races of county commission seats District 1 and 5 as well as coroner and sheriff will be decided tonight.

Other races at the state and national level, including the presidency of the United States, is also up for grabs.

The Covington News will be updating this thread tonight with all live election updates as data is made available.