2023 Local Election Results

NEWTON COUNTY — Results are in for the contested municipality races and the countywide special called election.

CITY OF COVINGTON

Fleeta Baggett won the mayor of Covington’s seat with 52.36 percent of the vote, defeating four opponents. Baggett will take over for the incumbent mayor Steve Horton who did not seek re-election.

Replacing mayor-elect Baggett’s seat for E Ward 2 will be Travis Moore. Moore defeated Carla Ferry 740-422.

In the race for the E Ward 3 seat, Jared Rutberg defeated Dania Bernard 766-409. Rutberg will replace councilman Don Floyd who did not seek re-election.

For the Covington city council W Ward 1 seat, Kim Johnson won the seat as she ran unopposed. Johnson succeeds Kenneth Morgan who was unsuccessful in his bid for mayor of Covington.

CITY OF PORTERDALE

Michael Patterson defeated Kay Piper 142-85 for the Porterdale mayor seat. For Post 2, Halima Najah Muhammad edged out incumbent Linda Finger 118-102. Post 1’s election — Piper’s former seat — was won by Bekah Sue Sewell 128-91 over Eric Russell.

Patterson previously served on the Porterdale city council representing Post 3. Arline Chapman did not seek re-election for Porterdale mayor. .

SPECIAL CALLED ELECTION

Citizens of Newton County overwhelmingly voted “yes” to an increase in the homestead exemption for elderly taxpayers from the school tax portion of their tax bill. The vote registered at 7,546 yes to 990 no.

Here is the full breakdown of the 2023 election results:

Mayor of Covington

Fleeta Baggett: 878 votes (52.36 percent)

Kenneth Morgan: 325 votes (19.38 percent)

Felton Hudson: 194 votes (11.57 percent)

Eric Threets: 173 votes (10.32 percent)

James “Tim” Walden: 107 votes (6.38 percent)

Mayor of Porterdale

Michael Patterson: 142 votes (62.55 percent)

Kay Piper: 85 votes (38.45 percent)

Covington City Council East Post 2

Travis Moore: 740 votes (63.68 percent)

Carla Ferry: 422 votes (36.32 percent)

Covington City Council East Post 3

Jared Rutberg: 766 votes (65.19 percent)

Dania Bernard: 409 votes (34.81 percent)

Covington City Council West Post 1

Kim Johnson: 394 votes (100 percent)

Porterdale City Council Post 1

Bekah Sue Sewell: 128 votes (58.45 percent)

Eric Russell: 91 votes (41.55 percent)

Porterdale City Council Post 2

Halima Najah Muhammad: 118 votes (53.64 percent)

Linda Finger: 102 votes (46.36 percent)

Special Called Election

The countywide, special called election pertains to an increase in the homestead exemption for elderly taxpayers from the school tax portion of their tax bill.

Yes: 7,546 (88.40 percent)

No: 990 (11.60 percent)





The general election took place on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and was preceded by the early voting period from Monday, Oct. 16 to Friday, Nov. 3.