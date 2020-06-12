In-person sales of Newton convenience center hang tags begin Monday

COVINGTON, Ga. – Newton County Convenience Center Vehicle Hang Tags will be on sale inside the Newton County Historic Courthouse Monday, June 15.

The tags, required to enter any of the county’s six convenience centers, are valid through June 30, 2021, and cost $155. The current hang tags expire will only be valid through July before the 20-21 tags are required for entry.

The Historic Courthouse is at 1124 Clark St. in Covington. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a certain number of people will be allowed inside the courthouse at one time and there will be markings on the floor to keep people six feet apart.

Courthouse hours are Monday through Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hang tags can also be purchased via the revamped online system, https://www.co.newton.ga.us/FormCenter/County-Services-9/Residential-User-Access-Program-50. After filling out the online form, a tag will be sent via mail.

Hang tags are required to enter any one of Newton County’s six Convenience Centers. Only the new pink hang tag will be accepted and not any of the previous years.

Newton County offers Trash Collection Convenience Centers to its residents in the form of six centers. These centers, which are strategically located throughout the county, accept household garbage, bulk waste, and recyclables. Up to 10 bags of trash, a week will be allowed.

The Convenience Centers locations are: Adams Circle, 2010 Adams Circle; Bypass, 11575 Covington Bypass Road; Oak Hill - 112 Oak Hill Road; Piper Road, 10545 Highway 36; Stewart, 14645 Highway 36; and Stone Road, 70 Stone Road.

Hours for the centers are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The centers are closed Sunday and Monday.