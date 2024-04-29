VISIONS '24: Group classes make Alcovy Fitness feel like home

Pam Stillerman walks into Alcovy Fitness and Wellness early in the morning. She heads into an open room with mirrored walls, rolls out her exercise mat and turns up some music. As a crowd of people filters in, she greets each one with a warm smile.

Stillerman, owner and Chief Exercise Officer (CEO) of Alcovy Fitness and Wellness, is no stranger to the fitness space. Her expertise in group fitness dates back over 30 years.

A registered nurse, Stillerman said her passion lies in health promotion.

“I love people and I always have,” Stillerman said. “I subscribe to the policy that a body in motion stays in motion. I also think that the key to the fountain of youth, even though you can’t stay youthful forever if you move and you exercise you can look at people and see how much younger physiologically they are than their chronological age”

Alcovy Fitness and Wellness offers 68 group fitness classes a week ranging from aqua fitness to cycling. Stillerman said the wide variety of classes serve to be accessible to members of any level of fitness expertise.

For new members, Stillerman said her employees aim to treat everyone like an old friend.

“The gym should kind of be like the bar from Cheers.” Stillerman said. “When you come in, everyone should know your name.”

That hospitality shines in the other members as well. Stillerman recalled members holding others accountable for attendance and taking new members under their wing.

“It’s kind of a culture.” Stillerman said. “People notice who is around them, and if they don’t come, they keep each other faithful by saying ‘Where have you been?’ So, like that, if I didn’t exercise with groups, I wouldn’t be that faithful to my exercise program. People help you be accountable, you work harder. It’s just a very social environment.”

While Alcovy Fitness and Wellness offers amenities beyond group fitness, Stillerman said that the group workouts check all the boxes for a members’ fitness needs.

As a gym with a high volume of senior members, Stillerman encourages those who are hesitant to join a group setting to slowly grow accustomed to the exercise.

“It’s called Alcovy Fitness and Wellness for a reason,” Stillerman said. “Because not everything has to kill you. You dont have to kill yourself to exercise. We have ways that you can ease in.”

Most popular among those seniors is the Fitness Gold class, a class so favored that Stillerman said her staff had to add an additional slot to accommodate everyone. The class involves low-impact cardio and utilizes chairs for stability and balance.

In addition to providing group fitness classes for senior members, Alcovy Fitness and Wellness also partners with the Silver Sneakers program, a system in which eligible seniors receive a gym membership at no cost.

Outside of group fitness classes, Stillerman still advocates for members to socialize with others, and said that finding a group is key to remaining accountable in fitness, even if one is working out individually.

“Sometimes you’ll see groups of men get together, groups of women, and they chat, and those stay if they can find a group, but if they don’t find a group I feel like they are just going to be lost,” Stillerman said.

Stillerman said that for those who may not have an initial group and are hesitant to socialize, she will often provide them with a guest pass to bring in a friend or loved one for a member to exercise with.

“I want them to be committed to fitness, because we are here to help people get fit, stay fit, get fitter and be the fittest they can be,” Stillerman said.

As a longtime resident of the Covington area, Stillerman hopes Alcovy Fitness and Wellness will provide social connections through fitness for years to come.

“I want fitness to be affordable,” Stillerman said, “and I want it to be effective.”