NEWCOMERS' GUIDE: Flemmie Pitts' ‘dream to reality’ provides opportunities for youth

For local historian and activist Flemmie Pitts, hardwork has been an integral part in preserving Newton County’s Black history, while also providing opportunities for today’s youth.

As one of the kick-starters for the Washington Street Community Center’s renovations in the 1980s and 1990s, Pitts’ motivation comes from a personal sentiment.

“Through all of my trials and tribulations, I found out what my calling [is],” Pitts said. “That’s what I tell the kids. Once you realize what God created you for, you just do it. He [is] gonna take care of you every day. But other people don’t see it that way.

“Newton County [has] a lot of history,” Pitts said. “A lot of Black and White history but much of the Black history has never been told, which I think that’s what put me as an activist. I call this the rock of the Black community.”

Born in Atlanta in 1941, Pitts’ familial roots in Newton County extends multiple generations, establishing in the early 1800s. Pitts was introduced to the county at four years old, when he began working on his grandfather’s farm, located near what is now labeled as the Hub.





- photo by Emily Rose Hamby After moving to the area, Pitts attended several schools: Grave’s Chapel, Washington Street School and R.L. Cousins High School. All of said schools provided education to Black students specifically. While in high school, however, Pitts made the decision to drop out.

“My mom was just a day worker,” Pitts said. “Food was slacking in the house. She had four boys. I left [R.L.] Cousins, one of my distant cousins was there. And he really didn’t have to do it, [but] he followed me. I told him, ‘I gotta go, I gotta go find a job, help my mom.’ I could hear her crying at night.”

The day he left school, Pitts hitchhiked up Old Atlanta Highway to the City of Avondale Estates in Atlanta, where he found work at a car lot. Pitts said he will never forget the guy who hired him to clean up the cars.



