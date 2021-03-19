NEWTON EVENTS: Community meeting, softball registration, Easter

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area:

• Adult league softball registration is now underway for co-ed, church, open and industrial teams. Newton County Parks and Recreation is organizing the league.

Deadline to register is April 16 and a minimum of six teams must be registered for the season to begin May 10.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 or visit www.newtonrecreation.com.

• Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders will host her monthly District 3 Community Meeting Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. virtually by Zoom.

Register for the meeting at: https://zoom.us/.../tJYodOqsrzsvEty3evAFyhtdc4uLvIzBEfWM.

The agenda will cover the topics of trash, community beautification, HOA Alliance, rezonings, traffic, and neighborhood watch.

For more information, visit www.commissionersanders.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CommissionerSanders.

• Covington/Newton County Chamber of Commerce will present its Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration virtually Thursday, March 25, at 4 p.m. to celebrate its honorees for 2020.

Awards to be given include the prestigious R.O. Arnold Award for community service and achievement; as well as awards for Spirit of Excellence, Small Business of the Year, Deal of the Year, and Hope of the Community.

The event is set for and can be accessed free on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/newtonchamber. For more information, email amcdaniel@newtonchamber.com.

• An Easter Egg Hunt for ages 1 to 10 is set for March 27 at 11 a.m. at Wolverine Football Field at 8134 Geiger St. NW. Newton County Parks & Recreation will host the event. Prize eggs will be given in each age group.

For more information, visit www.newtonrecreation.com.

• Groundbreaking ceremony for a new SPLOST-funded skate park March 29 is set for 2 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park.

The Newton County Board of Commissioners will host the event. The park is at 6244 Ga. Highway 212 in Covington.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/784438338874313/.

• Snapping Shoals EMC’s offices will be closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday.

Those experiencing an outage can report it with the mySSEMC app, on the website ssemc.com, or by calling 678-814-4961.

You can report other service issues at 770-786-3484. Please do not use social media to report outages or service issues.

• A paper shredding event free for Newton County residents is set for April 19 from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the shred truck is full) at the Newton County Library parking lot at 7116 Floyd St. in Covington.

Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. Each person is limited to five standard-sized moving boxes.

Because of COVID-19, all participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles and have volunteers remove cardboard boxes with paper from their car trunks or truck beds. For more information, visit keepnewtonbeautiful.org.

• Snapping Shoals EMC’s SSEMC Leadership Experience for high school sophomores or juniors has an April 30 deadline for applications.

Each applicant must be a high school sophomore or junior and be at least 16 years old by June 16.

Three students chosen will receive a $2,000 scholarship when they begin college.

Snapping Shoals has chosen to host its own leadership program in 2021 in place of the annual Washington Youth Tour, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

The winners will tour SSEMC and learn more about the co-op in a one-day program held at its headquarters at 14750 Brown Bridge Road in Covington.

Participants also will hear presentations from SSEMC employees about the history of the co-op and its day-to-day operations.

Visit the Our Community page at https://www.ssemc.com/Community.aspx for more details and to download an application.

• Covington Family YMCA registration for all sessions of summer day camp is open to the public.

The YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive, Covington, will offer camps. Sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration can be completed online or in-person at a Y location.

The Y offers traditional day camps, which include challenging and fun activities featuring weekly themes, arts and crafts, group games, outdoor exploration and indoor learning experiences.

Additionally, the Y provides specialty camps focused on sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), teen leadership and swim.

Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups.

For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org. For more information, call 770-787-3908 or visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160.

• Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center at 543 Elliott Trail in Mansfield is offering a variety of programs for all ages and audiences this spring and summer.

Now open for registration are the Becoming An Outdoors Woman (BOW) program; multiple summer day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day; and family-oriented public programs.

Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center is managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

For more information and deadlines, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/charlie-elliott-wildlife-center.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014