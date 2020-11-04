Newton County uses impact fee funds to pave part of Cricket Frog Trail

County crews paved more than three miles of Cricket Frog Trail in unincorporated eastern Newton County recently.

Crews poured asphalt on the trail from Zeigler Road to Sewell Road near Newborn, the Mansfield city limits to the railroad trestle, and from Covington Bypass to East End Road, a news release stated.

The paving is part of an agreement reached between the Board of Commissioners and Newton Trails—Path Foundation Inc. to pave a portion of the nine unpaved miles of trails in unincorporated Newton County.

In October 2019, the BOC agreed to pave at least two miles of the Cricket Frog Trail using impact fee funds earmarked for recreation.

Newton County crews also have cleared portions of the trail for future paving.

County Chairman Marcello Banes said, “I have been a big supporter of trails in Newton County for years and am thrilled that the county was able to contribute to this worthwhile project.

“Supporting the use of trails in our community is so important it is part of Newton County’s Strategic Plan and a key part in not only the overall health of our community but also as an economic driver and a great contributor to the overall quality of life our residents can experience in Newton County,” he said.

“I am excited that the board voted to help support this important endeavor and create this wonderful partnership with Newton Trails,” Banes said.

Newton Trails board chairman Greg Richardson said, “Newton Trails appreciates the Newton County Board of Commissioners for investing in multi- use recreational trails and County Manager Lloyd Kerr for his leadership and support.

“We also recognize and thank the members of the transportation department led by director Chester Clegg who laid down the paving,” he said.

“The new sections east and west of Mansfield, as well as east of the Covington Bypass, are simply beautiful and will be much enjoyed by trail users for years to come.”



