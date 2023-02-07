Monday is deadline to register for Covington Black History Month parade

COVINGTON, Ga. — Monday, Feb. 13, is the deadline to be part of the second Newton County African American History Parade Celebration.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. The final parade route has not been announced but will roughly follow routes of other parades beginning at Legion Field on Mill Street and traveling through the Covington Square and back to Legion Field.

Those wanting to register a group or groups to participate can email Ann Marks Bargie of the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation at newtonhistoricalcommittee@gmail.com for an entry form.

Bargie said the parade hosted about 70 entries in its first year in February 2022 and would likely limit entries to about 100 this year.

Organizers are asking for a $20 donation from each entry to benefit and support the annual scholarship program and other charities of the nonprofit Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation.

The 2023 national theme of Black History Month is "Black Resistance" to honor those "African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms," according to information from The History Channel.

However, Bargie said her organization's parade simply is trying to "bringing awareness" to the history of Black Newton Countians — and Americans in general. The Covington parade does not have a theme and is not encouraging participants to include a theme of any kind on parade entries, she said.

In fact, Bargie said the parade promises to be a diverse event featuring entries ranging from the Newton and Alcovy high schools’ marching bands, to Latin American and Caribbean groups.

"Anyone in Newton County is welcome to participate," Bargie said.

Lineup will begin at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. NE in Covington at 9 a.m. Those entering vehicles should describe on the form approximately how many people or vehicles will be in a group, organizers said.

For more information, call Ann Marks Bargie at 770-315-8949, Jackie Smith at 678-485-7540, Keesha Benton Stroud at 770-865-4973 or Terri James at 404-861-0707.

The Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation also is hosting its annual Black History Scholarship Gala

“Legends” Tribute Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at Turner Lake Complex, 6185 Turner Lake Road NW.

The program is dedicated to the memory of longtime Newton County Community Band and middle school band director T.K. Adams Sr.

Guests of Honor include Leila Elkins, Raymond Hammonds, Billy Middleton, Ned Clark, Daniel Jackson and Edward Blake. For more information, call 404-861-0707, 678-485-7540 or 678-296-7314.



