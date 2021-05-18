Covington officer praised for quick work to help choking infant

COVINGTON, Ga. — A local family is praising the work of a Covington Police officer who revived their choking baby recently.

Officer Matt Holbrook also has been nominated for a departmental award for his quick actions on May 2 to clear the 15-month-old boy's obstructed airway, said spokesman Capt. Ken Malcom.

Officers responded to a call at about 7:30 p.m. about an infant choking on North Street.

"Officer Matt Holbrook along with other officers quickly responded to the scene. When officers arrived, the infant was unresponsive, and his airway was obstructed," Malcom said.

Holbrook grabbed the infant and began giving him back thrusts, Malcom said.

"This quick action helped dislodge the obstruction enough for the infant to begin to respond," he said.

Emergency medical personnel later transported the boy, Adrian Tovar, to an area hospital. He was released the next day, Malcom said.

The Tovar family later thanked Holbrook and other first-responders in a letter.

“This letter is to thank and show all the appreciation to Officer Holbrook and officers, E.M.T.s, Gabriela Mobley, and all of the town community that saved my son’s life. Each one of the officers came in a very timely manner, and were all very professional, caring, and helpful.

"The Tovar family cannot thank everyone enough for all the help. If other cities in Georgia were as helpful and professional as Covington, The state of Georgia would be a lot better and safer state. We love the work all of you do. You all do wonderful jobs. Thank y’all so much and God Bless."

Malcom said the community is "truly blessed to have wonderful public safety professionals like C.P.D. Officer Matt Holbrook serving in our community."

"The good news, stories of heroic acts, like this, of the officers, deputies, firefighters, E.M.T.'s and 911 operators that serve our community are much more common and need to be told,” he said.