Couple celebrates 68 years of marriage

Donald and Alice Bussey Curran are celebrating 68 years of marriage on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Donald and Alice met at Grant Park in Atlanta on Easter Sunday, 1953. Donald, originally from West Virginia and stationed at Atlanta Army Depot, was out with a friend at the park and Alice a resident of Atlanta was attending an Easter picnic also with a friend. Donald asked Alice’s friend for Alice’s number and the rest is history.

The two of them eloped to Dallas, Georgia, less than two months after meeting. When you know, you know. Donald spent two years in Germany with the Army and upon his return they made their home in Atlanta. They moved to Newton County in 1972. They are now residents at The Retreat at Conyers.

Donald eventually secured a position in the paint department of General Motors where he worked for over 30 years. Alice spent time as a homemaker and utilized her cooking skills working for Bonanza.

They have one son, Kenneth Curran, who lives in Oxford. They have two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.

Donald and Alice are a living example of true love and a testament to putting their faith in Christ first and then in each other.

Their family and friends will be celebrating their anniversary and their birthdays at a picnic lunch at Hard Labor Creek on June 12, 2021.