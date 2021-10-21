Zach Berry performs as part of Newton Arts Association concert series

Country musician Zach Berry and band performed classics from Joe Diffie and Brooks & Dunn, among others, as part of the Arts Association’s Live at Lunch free concert series Thursday, Oct. 21, in the park on the Covington Square.

The twice-yearly series features music of almost all genres and encourages patrons to grab a lunch from a Square-area restaurant.

Among the acts featured this month have been Slaw Dogs band which played Southern rock, and Obewi Band which performed rhythm and blues.

The final concert in the October series is set for Thursday, Oct. 28, at noon featuring the Chris, Jon & Scott group.

For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.