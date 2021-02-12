‘Sweet Magnolias’ to begin season 2 filming in Covington by late March

COVINGTON, Ga. — Production of one of Netflix’s most popular series is expected to get back underway soon in Newton County.

Spokespersons for “Sweet Magnolias” recently notified residents and businesses of Covington that the production crew would return toward the end of March to begin filming its highly anticipated second season.

“Sweet Magnolias” is based on a book series by Sherryl Woods and centers on the lives of three women, including a restaurant owner, attorney and a recently-divorced woman, in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Covington doubles as “Serenity” and such locations as the Craig law firm, the Lee-Porter House, Mystic Grill restaurant, Southview Cemetery and The Depot Sports Bar & Grill have been used in the show.

In a statement to The Covington News, Location Manager J. Brad Smith and Key Assistant Location Manager Matthew David Sparks said the production team was excited to be back in Newton County. Specific filming dates and locations were not disclosed but are expected to be released soon, according to the statement.

The production crew is also taking a strong approach to filming during a global public health crisis, making itself available for any feedback or concerns about the filming process.

“We understand that COVID-19 is of great concern to the community and it is one we are taking steps to address when filming on location,” part of the statement reads. “Our top priorities are to ensure safety and alleviate and concerns while we are guests in your neighborhood.”

Daniel Paulson, the show’s producer, told The Covington News in a July interview that his company opted to shoot in Covington after scouting locations in Savannah as well as Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Charleston, South Carolina, Paulson said.

Paulson said he chose the city as the primary outdoor location for the show — it also uses locations in McDonough and Decatur — for a variety of reasons.

Despite the ease of shooting in a smaller city, unlike Atlanta, Paulson said the biggest reason for choosing Covington was largely due to the warm welcome.

“I got a nice feeling about the town — the way we were welcomed,” Paulson said.

“The police force, the various store owners, they welcomed us,” he said. “Some places may not be as welcoming and friendly — that happens.”

The Netflix series initially announced it would return for a second season July 23 after its first season just a few months after it went live May 19. Based on ratings numbers reported by various industry publications, it quickly became one of the hottest shows on the streaming service.



