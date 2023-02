Newton County native Drew Parker was nominated in the Best Country Song category in the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 5, in Los Angeles.

Parker was a co-writer with Robert Williford and Luke Combs on Combs' hit single "Doin' This."

However, writers of the Cody Johnson song 'Til You Can't" won the award in the category that also included such high-profile nominees as Taylor Swift and Willie Nelson.