Newton County farm hosts Georgia Music Foundation benefit concert

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Five Arrow Farms in Newton County hosted the annual Georgia On My Mind benefit concert last weekend.

“Gretsch Presents the 8th Annual Georgia On My Mind” was held at the farm near Social Circle Saturday, April 17.

Among the attendees were Gov. Brian Kemp and wife, Marty.

The outdoor, socially distanced concert was set to feature performances by Amy Ray, Brent Cobb, Jontavious Willis, Kalen & Aslyn, the Lola Gulley Band and Kevin Kinney.

All proceeds benefited the Georgia Music Foundation’s Georgia Music Grant program that provides funding for music projects at schools, after-school programs and summer music camps statewide.

The concert regularly takes place in the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville but was produced as a live-streamed benefit in 2020.

The Foundation has distributed more than $500,000 in music education grants since the Georgia On My Mind concerts began in 2014, according to its website.

In 2020, it distributed an additional $70,000 in Georgia Music Relief Fund grants to musicians who were financially impacted by the shutdown of live music venues and cancellation of tours due to COVID-19.