United Bank promotes Rainwater and Kephart

United Bank has announced the promotions of John Rainwater and Thomas Kephart to the new position of Regional President.

“John and Thomas will provide additional leadership and support to our growing company,” said Jim Edwards, United Bank CEO. “These promotions recognize and celebrate their outstanding achievements and contributions. As regional presidents, they will also mentor and develop our younger generation of bank leaders.”

John Rainwater, as Regional President, will continue to lead the Griffin banking division while providing oversight for the bank’s Jackson, Newnan, Thomaston and Zebulon markets as well. He joined the bank in 1996 as a consumer and commercial lender and was later promoted into the division president role.

Rainwater is a graduate of Georgia Southern, the Graduate School of Banking at LSU and the ABA Commercial Lending School. He is a current board member of Three Rivers Regional Commission, Southern Crescent Technical College, Griffin-Spalding United Way and WellStar Spalding’s Regional Board. He is also an active member of the Griffin Rotary Club.

Thomas Kephart, as Regional President, will continue to lead the Covington banking division while providing oversight for the bank’s Barnesville, Forsyth and Madison markets. He joined the bank in 2011 as division president for the Covington bank division.

Kephart earned a BBA in Finance from Georgia State University and an MBA in Finance from Mercer University. He’s also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. Kephart has served in many community organizations throughout his career including Leadership Newton County, Newton and Rockdale Chambers of Commerce, Georgia Wildlife Federation, Rotary Club, Covington Family YMCA and the Arts Association in Newton County.

United Bank is a closely held Georgia community bank chartered in 1905, with $2.2 billion in assets. Its eighteen bank offices serve eleven counties in the southern crescent footprint beneath metro Atlanta, spanning from Newnan to Madison, and as far south as Thomaston and Forsyth. Visit accessunited.com to learn more.