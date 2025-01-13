UGA Students Develop Active Living Guide for Newton County

University of Georgia students Abby Burnett, Kathryn Chapple, Naomi Kolosna and Kaitlyn May from the Terry College of Business Institute for Leadership Advancement, visited Newton County to explore its diverse active living options. Their project focuses on creating an all-inclusive guide to help residents take full advantage of the community’s many opportunities, from parks and playgrounds to kayaking and more. This resource will showcase the variety of ways residents can enjoy active and healthy lifestyles locally.

The Archway Partnership is one of eight UGA Public Service and Outreach units dedicated to serving the state. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Archway and UGA’s innovative approach to community engagement have won a number of national awards and garnered a more than $7.6 million return on investment for Georgia communities last year. To learn more about the Archway Partnership visit archwaypartnership.uga.edu.