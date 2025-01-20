ReLeaf trees planted in Oxford

Georgia ReLeaf Grant trees were planted in Oxford this month. A variety of trees were planted, including Red maple, Overcup oak, Willow oak, and American hornbeam. The Trees were grown at Jack’s Creek Farms in Bostwick and were planted with a crew led by Tim Keel. Beryl Budd, Oxford city arborist, supervised the project and selected the trees for planting. A total of 11 trees were planted on sites where invasive Bradford pear trees were removed and where trees had been lost to storm damage. The City Public Works Department will maintain the trees after planting. These trees were planted as part of a Georgia ReLeaf Grant project, which will include a tree giveaway at Oxford’s Arbor Day event in February and also additional trees will be planted along Oxfords greenway and trail system. The City was awarded a total of $10,535 for the project which is funded by the U.S. Forest Service through the Georgia Forestry Commission and Georgia Tree Council.

In addition to the trees planted along Oxford right of ways, the Tree, Parks, and Recreation Board is planning Arbor Day for Feb. 22, 2025. The event will be held at City Hall and trees will be given away to local Oxford homeowners that attend the event. A variety of species in three-gallon containers will be available including, Redbud, Serviceberry, Fringe tree, Scarlet oak, Red maple, River birch, American hornbeam, and Sweetbay magnolia. Oxford residents can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2025Tree to reserve a tree and register to attend the Arbor Day event.

Trees will also be planted along the cities greenways and trail system along Turkey Creek near the College. About 75 trees will be planted by ReForest ATL in areas where invasive species have been removed over the last year. The invasive species removal was part of a Tree Across Georgia (TAG) Grant. The TAG grant awarded the City of Oxford with $69,500 for the invasive species removal project which will be completed at the end of January 2025. The city will then begin another TAG Grant and was recently awarded $75,100 to continue invasive species removal work along the Dried Indian Creek riparian areas. These grants were funded by the Inflation Reduction Act from the U.S. Forest Service through the Georgia Forestry Commission and Georgia Tree Council. The city has future plans to build a trail system along Dried Indian Creek.