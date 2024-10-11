What do you get when you combine a beloved show, diehard fans and a beautiful day in September? You have “Keeping Heat Alive”, an inaugural gathering of fans from neighboring states and as far as Wisconsin. On Saturday, September 21st actors and fans traveled to Covington for an event to share memories and experiences from the well-known television series “In the Heat of the Night”. filmed in Covington and surrounding areas in 1988-1995.

“In the Heat of the Night. Welcome to Sparta fan group’s mission is all about “Keeping Heat Alive” with a yearly fall event. The filming location “Legion Park” known as Academy Spring Park where six episodes were filmed was the site for the gathering and welcoming of members. Fans enjoyed a catered lunch and vied on trivia questions. It was clear that these fans knew In the Heat of the Night facts.

Actors Barbara Lee Johnson “Deputy Christina Surillo”, Geoff McKnight “Deputy Farell”, John Webb “Officer John” and HEAT extra Sandra Carter of Monticello, GA engaged with fans, sharing memories and experiences, autographed photos, signed hats and shirts and photographs. Sharon Lord of Covington and owner of a popular filming site, Sheriff Gillespie’s home, welcomed fans for a tour, a warm peach cobbler dessert and tea.

Fans spanned different generations included families. All who attended were happy to be a part of this inaugural gathering of this group “In the Heat of the Night. Welcome to Sparta. The group administrators Tim Roberts Athens, GA, Betty Gauldin WI, Gwyn Barnett KY and Karenda Murphy of Covington are already planning 2025.