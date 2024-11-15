Kappa Alpha Psi donates history book to local libraries

Members of the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. donated copies of Kappa Alpha Psi's Official History Book, "The Story of Kappa Alpha Psi" to both the Covington and the Porter Memorial Library Branches. The chapter's president, Mark Jacobs II, officially donated the books to the Newton County Library Director, Lace Keaton on November 2, 2024 at the Covington Library. The book outlines the Fraternity that was founded in 1911 on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, history from 1911-2021.